Japan renewed its commitment to help Ukraine's reconstruction efforts during a summit held in Tokyo on Monday, ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Amid waning international interest in the Ukrainian cause and political divisions within the U.S. over the need to send additional aid, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to support the war-torn country "through Japan's unique contribution."

“It is our aim to support Ukraine so that the country can achieve comprehensive economic development from the primary to tertiary sectors, including in such key areas as agriculture, manufacturing, and the IT industry,” Kishida said in his keynote speech after recalling his visit to Ukraine last March.