Japan's Immigration Services Agency (ISA) is considering revoking or downgrading the residency status of foreign permanent residents who intentionally evade or repeatedly delay paying their taxes amid prospects of an increase in foreign permanent residents.

With the establishment of a “training and employment” program replacing the controversial foreign technical program, the agency expects an increase in the number of foreign workers acquiring permanent residency status.

The new system aims to attract foreign workers up to a certain skill level within three years, paving the way for them to acquire a residency status that will allow them to be permanent residents.