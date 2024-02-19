The University of Tokyo plans to launch a new five-year combined Bachelor's and Master's degree program in fall 2027, with half of the roughly 100-student capacity to comprise foreign students, a university source said Monday.

The interdisciplinary college of design program, a combination of a four-year Bachelor's degree and one-year Master's, aims to nurture talent to lead efforts to resolve global issues such as climate change, the source said.

While enrolled in the envisioned program, students will also be able select courses already offered at undergraduate and graduate levels at the university according to their interests across fields such as literature and medicine, the source said.