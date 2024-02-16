The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction is believed to have underreported revenue from its fundraising events to reimburse its members for more than a decade, the LDP's internal investigation showed Thursday.

The recipients used the funds for social gatherings, personnel expenses, vehicle purchases and other purposes, the report said, although it did not reveal the lawmakers' names or their expenditure amounts.

The report also said 32 party members were aware that the money was passed back from their faction and that 11 of them noticed it was not listed in their political funds document, adding that lawmakers belonging to the largest group appear to have received it in cash form.