The Japanese government approved a bill Tuesday to improve labor conditions for truck drivers, promoting better pay and implementing measures to reduce hours worked in response to the labor shortage in the logistics industry.

The law will require prime contractors to keep documentation to track who actually works on their projects in an effort to crack down on cascading subcontracting which leaves the actual truck driver being paid a low wage.

Companies will be urged to reduce drivers waiting time when loading their cargo, imposing a fine of up to ¥1 million ($6,700) if they do not follow the state order to make improvements.