A 44-year-old man from Nagoya has been arrested after a hit-and-run incident involving an electric scooter.

The Aichi Prefectural Police arrested Kazunori Matsuzaki on Thursday for allegedly severely injuring a pedestrian by hitting him while riding an e-scooter without a license and fleeing the scene.

According to the police, the suspect went the wrong way down a one-way street in Nagoya’s Naka Ward at around 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 3 and hit a 47-year-old man. The victim’s collarbone and ribs were broken.