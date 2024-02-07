U.S., Qatari and Egyptian mediators are preparing a diplomatic push to bridge differences between Israel and Hamas on a cease-fire plan for the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian group responded to a proposal for hostage releases and an extended pause in fighting.

Hamas on Tuesday replied to a framework drawn up more than a week ago by U.S. and Israeli spy chiefs at a meeting in Paris with the Egyptians and Qataris.

Details of the response were not disclosed. In a statement, Hamas said on Tuesday it responded "in a positive spirit, ensuring a comprehensive and complete cease-fire, ending the aggression against our people, ensuring relief, shelter, and reconstruction, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and achieving a prisoner swap."