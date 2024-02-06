What a difference five years make. During the last European Union elections in 2019, hundreds of thousands across the 27-nation bloc staged protests to fight climate change. Ahead of this year's EU vote, farmers are in the streets demanding fewer green rules, and politicians cannot afford to ignore them.

A shift in political tone around how to protect the planet is looming over EU Parliament elections in June, even as climate change unleashes more severe and costly extreme weather.

"There is a clear backlash on the agriculture part of the Green Deal," said French EU lawmaker Pascal Canfin.