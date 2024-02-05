One in five Japanese university and graduate school students have said they do not want children, with many citing financial concerns, a recent company survey has shown.

The survey, conducted on students expected to graduate in 2025, showed that 19.2% said they do not wish to have children, a jump from 13.1% in last year's results, which covered students completing their studies in 2024, job website operator Mynavi said.

With the respondents representing a generation whose student life has been impacted by rising prices, "There is a possibility that economic concerns are impacting their views on life," a Mynavi official said.