A veteran tactician who worked on Ronald Reagan's campaign. An ex-Marine wounded in the Middle East. The former voice of UFC cage-fighting. A golf caddie turned social media maestro.

Meet Donald Trump's election A-team.

They are among a handful of distinctive figures who form a tight, disciplined inner circle around the former U.S. president in his bid for the White House, according to interviews with more than a dozen people close to the Trump campaign including current and former officials, donors and strategists.