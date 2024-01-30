The premature death of a child is one of worst things imaginable for a parent, but a Japanese couple who have been through such a tragedy are dealing with their grief by providing hot meals to people caring for their sick children, reminding them they are not alone in their time of worry.

The couple, whose son died at a pediatric center following a yearlong battle with leukemia, are trying to support distraught and worn-down families by providing them with nutritious and well-balanced homemade meals at the facility.