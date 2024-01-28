An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other surrounding areas on Sunday morning but there was no danger of a tsunami, the Meteorological Agency said.

The 8:59 a.m. quake registered a maximum of shindo 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in central Tokyo and other areas of the capital and Yokohama, the agency said, with the epicenter in Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 kilometers.

The quake did not appear to have impacted regular train services within the Tokyo metropolitan area, JR East and private railway operators said, with services operating as usual, NHK reported. However, at least one shinkansen, traveling between Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and Shin-Yokohama Station in Kanagawa Prefecture, performed an emergency stop at around 9 a.m., according to the report.

