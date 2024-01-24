A ruling will be handed down on Thursday for Shinji Aoba, 45, who is facing a possible death penalty over one of Japan’s worst-ever mass-murder cases that left 36 people dead after he set fire to Kyoto Animation believing it stole his story idea.

The focus of the trial is on whether he is mentally competent enough to be held criminally liable.

Prosecutors, who have argued that he was, sought the death penalty in December, saying there could be no alternative punishment considering what he had done.