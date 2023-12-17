Sunday marked the two-year anniversary of an arson attack in Osaka that left 26 victims dead. In memory of the victims, a piano concert was held in city earlier this month.

The concert was put together by the younger sister of one of the victims, Kotaro Nishizawa, who ran a clinic specializing in psychosomatic medicine and psychiatry. The concert was organized in hopes that future events will be held to bring together bereaved relatives.

The arson attack occurred on the morning of Dec. 17, 2021, when a man set fire at the clinic, located on the fourth floor of a building in Osaka's Kita Ward. Among the victims who died were patients of the clinic and Nishizawa, 49. The attacker, who was a former patient of the clinic, also died in the fire.