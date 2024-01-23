With only a few days left before the opening of the next session of parliament on Friday, the debate over the future of Liberal Democratic Party factions is reaching a peak this week with no sign of a broad consensus.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pledge to expedite the discussion and outline the party’s stance on political reform before the start of the assembly will likely leave some disgruntled.

At the moment, the debate seems to be heading toward the designation of a new role for factions in the form of “political groups” — which will be uncommitted to individual posts and funds allocation — and the introduction of tougher rules in case of violation of the political funds law, as well as external scrutiny on the political funds report.