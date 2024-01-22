Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s sudden announcement late last week of his plan to dissolve his political faction in order to restore public trust in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party — and his own administration — appears to be a gamble that has failed.

Leaders of three major LDP factions, including Kishida, announced last week that they would disband their groups over a political slush funds scandal, but on Monday polls showed public support for the prime minister and his party remained low.

A Yomiuri Shimbun poll conducted over the weekend found the Kishida Cabinet’s approval rate was 24%, the lowest since the LDP returned to power in 2012. The poll also showed that 92% of respondents did not think the LDP's top leaders, including Kishida, had adequately explained the scandal to the public, including their own roles.