Six times a year, a 36-year-old Chinese actress makes her way to Japan, not for the glitz of film industry events, but with a different purpose in mind: to take advantage of Japan's renowned advanced medical beauty treatments.

The Beijing-based actress has long been an admirer of Japan's aesthetic medical techniques, including treatments like Botox to smooth wrinkles and innovative procedures using stem-cell injections to help achieve a youthful appearance.

"The technology and service quality at Japanese clinics are exceptional," she said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Their focus on specialized research and the doctors' commitment to their skills deeply impress me."