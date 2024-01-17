A deal has been reached to deliver medicine and other humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza in exchange for medicine being provided to hostages held by Hamas since its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to the government of Qatar.

The supplies are to be flown into Egypt on Wednesday by the Qatari air force before entering the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Qatar Ministry of Affairs. The mediation was made in cooperation with France, the ministry said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza,” the ministry said.