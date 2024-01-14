A volcano on a southwestern Japan island erupted early Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said, with the agency urging climbers and others to take actions to protect their lives.

The eruption occurred at 12:22 a.m. at Mount Otake on Suwanose Island of Kagoshima Prefecture, the agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Following the eruption, the weather agency raised the volcanic activity alert level by one notch to three, meaning that people should not approach the crater.

The agency warned large rocks could be hurled into the air within about a 2-kilometer radius of the crater.

The government set up a liaison office at the Prime Minister's Office to gather information.