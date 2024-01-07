A woman in her 90s trapped for five days under the rubble by a huge earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture was rescued against the odds, but snow and storms were expected to complicate relief efforts Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, at least 128 people died in the magnitude-7.5 tremblor on New Year's Day and during its aftershocks — a toll that is sure to rise, with 222 others reported missing to local authorities.

The jolt and its aftershocks toppled buildings, sparked a major fire and triggered tsunami waves of over a meter high.