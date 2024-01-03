A 7.6 magnitude earthquake、which at its epicenter was ranked shindo 7 — the highest level 7 on Japan’s intensity scale — struck Ishikawa Prefecture’s Noto Peninsula on Monday afternoon as the nation was marking New Year’s Day, a time when families traditionally gather at home and most of the country takes a break from work and school.

On Tuesday, rescue personal continued a race against time to find survivors in buildings, collapsed by the quake or buried under landslides.

Many residents are facing harsh conditions, lacking crucial utilities such as water, gas and electricity.

Meanwhile, stations were packed as people attempted to return their homes or flee the area.

Here are scenes from the aftermath of the New Year's Day quake.

An aerial view shows fire site after an earthquake at a residential area in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Monday. | KYODO

Cracks in a parking lot in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday morning. | KYODO

A flattened home in the town of Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture | KYODO

An aerial view of a fractured road near Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture | KYODO

Damaged houses, including one totally collapsed, in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday | AFP-JIJI

With blankets and suitcases residents evacuate in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO

A car stuck in a large road fissure near Ujima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday | REUTERS

Smoke rise over a massive fire in Wajima that burned most of the town's famed market area. | JIJI

Smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday | AFP-JIJI

Tsunami devastated port is seen in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday | KYODO / VIA REUTERS

A collapsed building in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday following Monday's massive earthquake | KYODO

The chaotic aftermath of Monday's fire and quake in the market area of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday | KYODO / VIA REUTERS

An SOS message is spelled out in the school yard at the Kanazawa University Noto Campus on Tuesday. | KYODO

Keiko Teratani, a resident of Noto, walks down a street lined with damaged homes. Teratani said her own home was so damaged by Monday's quake that she slept in her car. | KYODO

A damaged candle shop in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture | KYODO

Crowds fill Kanazawa Station, the day after a major quake in the area on Monday. | KYODO

Wajima residents shelter in a greenhouse following the strong earthquake in New Year's Day. | JIJI

Empty shelves in a convenience store near Toyama Station around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday | JORDAN ALLEN

Cheif Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks to the media on Tuesday | KYODO

SDF members and firefighters rescue a Wajima resident on Tuesday | JAPAN DEFENSE MINISTRY JOINT STAFF OFFICE