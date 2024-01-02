The Imperial Household Agency has canceled a public New Year greeting event planned for Tuesday that was to be attended by Emperor Naruhito and his family members, due to the major earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and the vicinity.

The agency said Monday it had decided, based on the thoughts of the emperor and Empress Masako, not to go ahead with the Tokyo event out of consideration for the damage caused by the earthquake.

During the annual event, the imperial family members extend New Year greetings to well-wishers and wave to them from behind glass on a balcony at the Imperial Palace in the capital.