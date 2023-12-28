Outside of the successful G7 summit, the year was not kind to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his unpopular administration. A kickback scandal provided one final headache for the leader, with a party election on the horizon in 2024.
The Nakamise-dori shopping street in Tokyo’s Asakusa district. Foreign tourists returned in droves in 2023, spurring fresh concerns of overtourism. The influx of visitors came after Japan downgraded the status of COVID-19 to a lower-risk disease category, effectively ending all pandemic-related restrictions. | Jiji
Tokyo’s Sugamo Police Station welcomed former pro wrestler Jushin Thunder Liger as its chief for a day as it conducted a campaign against yami-baito (dark part-time jobs). Crimes carried out by young people recruited through online job postings have become a focal point, with high-profile incidents, including the “Luffy” string of robberies, shining a light on the problem. | Jiji
Junya Hiramoto, a 56-year-old former idol at the talent agency Johnny & Associates, has made it his life’s mission to speak up about the actions of the company’s late founder, Johnny Kitagawa. Kitagawa’s alleged abuse came to the forefront in 2023, eventually forcing the firm to rebrand. | Karin Kaneko