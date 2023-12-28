Outside of the successful G7 summit, the year was not kind to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his unpopular administration. A kickback scandal provided one final headache for the leader, with a party election on the horizon in 2024.

The Nakamise-dori shopping street in Tokyo’s Asakusa district. Foreign tourists returned in droves in 2023, spurring fresh concerns of overtourism. The influx of visitors came after Japan downgraded the status of COVID-19 to a lower-risk disease category, effectively ending all pandemic-related restrictions.  | Jiji

Storage tanks containing water on the grounds of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, the plant’s operator, started releasing treated water into the sea on Aug. 24 amid strong opposition from Japan’s neighbors, particularly China. | Kyodo

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda took over from his predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda in April and, despite some tweaks, mostly stuck with Kuroda’s ultraeasy policies. | Bloomberg

Shogi sensation Sota Fujii (left) became the first player to secure all eight major titles after clinching the Oza title on Oct. 11. | Jiji

Tokyo’s Sugamo Police Station welcomed former pro wrestler Jushin Thunder Liger as its chief for a day as it conducted a campaign against yami-baito (dark part-time jobs). Crimes carried out by young people recruited through online job postings have become a focal point, with high-profile incidents, including the “Luffy” string of robberies, shining a light on the problem. | Jiji

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of the Unification Church, bows in apology during a news conference on Nov. 7 in Tokyo. | Jiji

Humans vs. wildlife conflicts were on the rise in 2023, with bears being drawn into cities and towns by food sources such as compost waste, persimmons and chestnuts. | GETTY IMAGES

Fumio Kishida’s popularity hit fresh lows following the emergence of a funding scandal that enveloped some of the LDP’s largest factions. The scandal also forced the prime minister to purge his Cabinet of members of the faction once led by Shinzo Abe. | Bloomberg

Junya Hiramoto, a 56-year-old former idol at the talent agency Johnny & Associates, has made it his life’s mission to speak up about the actions of the company’s late founder, Johnny Kitagawa. Kitagawa’s alleged abuse came to the forefront in 2023, eventually forcing the firm to rebrand. | Karin Kaneko