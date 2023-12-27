From the eruption of war in the Gaza Strip to the drawn-out fighting in Ukraine to concerns in Asia over North Korea and China, conflict took center stage around the globe in 2023.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrive for a news conference during a trilateral summit at Camp David, Maryland, in the United States on Aug. 18. The three countries drew closer in 2023 amid growing concerns over North Korea and China. | Bloomberg
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Woodside, California, on Nov. 15. Ties between the two superpowers remained tenuous throughout the year, with few instances of cooperation. | REUTERS