From the eruption of war in the Gaza Strip to the drawn-out fighting in Ukraine to concerns in Asia over North Korea and China, conflict took center stage around the globe in 2023.

A Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from North Korea in this image released on July 13. The nation’s missile launches continued to rattle its neighbors, including South Korea and Japan, in 2023. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

A helicopter waterbombs fires near Port Alberni, British Columbia, on June 6. Record wildfires devastated huge swaths of forest in Canada, with scientists saying the disasters were made worse by climate change. | Bloomberg

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, during an event in Seoul on June 9. OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT kicked off a global race among tech companies to build their own versions of the program. | Bloomberg

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrive for a news conference during a trilateral summit at Camp David, Maryland, in the United States on Aug. 18. The three countries drew closer in 2023 amid growing concerns over North Korea and China. | Bloomberg

Yevgeny Prigozhin in a video posted on Aug. 22, a day before his death in a plane crash. The leader of Russian mercenary group Wagner briefly rebelled against Russia’s military leadership in June. | TELEGRAM @ razgruzka_vagnera / via AFP-JIJI

A political rally in Bengaluru, India, on April 29. Earlier this year, the South Asian nation surpassed China to become the world’s most populous country. | AFP-Jiji

A vegetable vendor at a wet market in Beijing on Aug. 10. The Chinese economy was in focus throughout the year, with a lingering real estate downturn, a difficult geopolitical environment and a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic all weighing on the world’s No. 2 economy. | Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Woodside, California, on Nov. 15. Ties between the two superpowers remained tenuous throughout the year, with few instances of cooperation. | REUTERS

Ukrainian solider fire a missile toward enemy positions, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on June 7. The Russia-Ukraine war is nearing its second anniversary with no end in sight. | Tyler Hicks/The New York Times