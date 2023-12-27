Chinese President Xi Jinping showed his reluctance to resolve recent disputes with Tokyo, such as Beijing's detention of Japanese citizens, during his talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in November, bilateral sources said Wednesday.

Xi also expressed a negative reaction to Kishida's request to remove a buoy installed by Beijing within Japan's exclusive economic zone in the East China Sea near the Senkaku Islands, which are administrated by Tokyo, the sources added.

The details of their meeting held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco were not previously known, as neither Tokyo nor Beijing disclosed all of Xi's responses to Kishida.