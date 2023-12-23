Days of intense negotiations enabled the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to avoid casting a veto at the U.N. Security Council in defense of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

But abstaining from a resolution designed to help more humanitarian aid reach Gaza only limited the damage to America’s standing around the world as it becomes an increasingly lonely protector of Israel.

The outcome was a relief to U.S. officials loath to exercise America’s veto power in defense of Israel for what would have been the third time since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. Abstaining from a 13-0 vote may look better than casting a veto — which Biden has said should be reserved for "rare, extraordinary situations” — but it still may not help America’s image abroad.