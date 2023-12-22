In a major policy shift that could see Japan make its first export of lethal military equipment as early as next year, the government on Friday loosened the country's strict defense export rules as Tokyo continues to shed some of its postwar constraints on defense.

The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida justified the move by saying that defense equipment transfers have become important policy tools to both “deter unilateral changes to the status quo by force and create a desirable security environment for Japan.”

“In taking such action, we would like to contribute to the protection of a free and open international order based on the rule of law and to the realization of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kishida told reporters Friday.