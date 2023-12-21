Local education authorities across Japan are struggling to secure classrooms for an increasing number of children with disabilities who, in some cases, are even being forced to attend classes in school hallways.

Even as schools for such children are scrambling to expand classroom capacity, the country faces a dilemma, with calls also growing internationally for it to integrate them with their peers in regular classes.

Japan's education system for such students has been called into question by a United Nations panel and the voices against separating them are becoming louder domestically as well, although the central government does not appear likely to budge.