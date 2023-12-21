The issue of infertility can be contentious, but a manga series in Japan is nonetheless providing a context for it to gain wider recognition while touching the hearts of many readers through a popular comic magazine.

The delicate task of nurturing life in a lab is the central thesis of the serial about the work of embryologists, which is run by the weekly Big Comic Spirits published by Shogakukan and targeted mostly at young men.

Titled "Haibaiyoshi Mizuiro" ("Light Blue Embryologist"), the series revolves around a narrative that follows interactions between aspiring parents who visit a fertility clinic and the embryologist who is helping them.