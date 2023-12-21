Japan's police agency plans to fine cyclists between ¥5,000 to ¥12,000 for traffic violations such as ignoring traffic lights or cycling while on the phone, an interim report showed Thursday.

Under the system, put forward by an expert panel under the National Police Agency, people age 16 and over could be issued so-called blue tickets for the violations, while red tickets will be given for more serious violations such as cycling under the influence of alcohol.

The agency hopes to finalize a proposal at a meeting of the panel in January and submit a bill to parliament next year to amend the Road Traffic Act.