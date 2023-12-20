A high court endorsed Wednesday the central government's authority to approve a modified plan for landfill work required as part of the relocation of a key U.S. base within Okinawa.

The Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch effectively cleared the way for the land minister to approve modifications to the project that will reinforce soft ground at the base's designated relocation site, circumventing Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who has not approved the plan amid staunch local opposition.

Once the state gains approval either from the governor or the minister, the Okinawa bureau of the Defense Ministry will be able to start the remaining landfill work in the coastal Henoko area in Nago. Henoko is the relocation site for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is currently located in densely-populated Ginowan.