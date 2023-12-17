The support rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet fell to a new low of 22.3% while that for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party slid below 30% for the first time since it returned to power more than a decade ago, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The Cabinet approval rate dropped from 28.3% marked in November, the previous record low, while the disapproval rate rose to a record high of 65.4% amid a growing political fundraising scandal, according to the two-day nationwide telephone survey.

By political party, the support rate of the LDP came to 26.0%, a drop from 34.1% in the previous survey and the lowest level since December 2012, when the party scored a landslide victory in the general election to return to power.