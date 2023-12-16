The accounting manager of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction is suspected of playing a key role in a political funds scandal that has roiled Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The manager checked with faction members to confirm they had received the allegedly unreported funds from the faction as part of revenue from fundraising parties, the sources said.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office's special investigation team is considering pressing charges against the accounting manager for not submitting income and expenditure reports for the political funds as required by law, the sources said.