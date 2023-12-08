As the Kremlin reveled in the failure of Congress to approve new military assistance for Ukraine and U.S. President Joe Biden railed against Republican lawmakers for "kneecapping” an ally in its hour of need, Ukrainian soldiers, political leaders and Ukraine’s allies were all left asking the same question Thursday: What happens if the United States stops providing military assistance?

Officials in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government and Ukrainians themselves are still hopeful Congress will ultimately pass an assistance package — and have been cautious about saying anything that could ensnare them in America’s bitter domestic political battles.

But given the dire consequences if the United States cannot find a way to keep providing military assistance, officials in Kyiv are racing to bolster their nation’s own military capabilities and working to deepen ties with other allies who remain steadfast in their support.