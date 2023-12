Prosecutors on Thursday demanded capital punishment for a man who has admitted to the 2019 arson attack at Kyoto Animation that killed 36 people, while his defense counsel has called for an acquittal, arguing he was not mentally competent at the time.

Shinji Aoba, 45, is facing charges including murder over the blaze at the animation studio's premises. The ruling by the Kyoto District Court is expected on Jan. 25.

The focus of the lay judge trial is on whether Aoba is legally competent.