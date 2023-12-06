Peru’s top court on Tuesday ordered former President Alberto Fujimori released from prison, where he is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights violations, defying an order by an international court that the South American country keep him behind bars.

The court, Peru’s Constitutional Tribunal, voted 3-1 to reaffirm its decision to instate a presidential pardon granted to Fujimori in 2017; the Inter-American Court of Human Rights had found the pardon violated the rights of his victims.

Fujimori’s lawyer told reporters that the former president would most likely be released from prison Wednesday.