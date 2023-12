The rankings for the most popular baby names of 2023 are in, with kanji that can be read as Aoi or Ao (碧) in first place for boys, and characters reading as Himari, Haruki, Hinata, Hina or Hiyori (陽葵) the top pick for girls.

The annual rankings by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, released Monday, showed that unisex names have risen in popularity.

Aoi or Ao was No. 1 for the first time since the major insurance company began tracking the topic, having moved up from fourth place last year.