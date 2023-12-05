A bill that aims to prevent a religious organization's assets from being transferred overseas so that it can be set aside to provide relief to potential victims passed the Lower House on Tuesday after days of negotiation between ruling and opposition lawmakers.

The ruling coalition — the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito — along with the opposition party Democratic Party for the People submitted amendments to their special bill based on discussions with other opposition parties, namely the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai.

The bill was sent to the Upper House, paving the way for it to pass both chambers in the current parliament session that ends on Dec. 13.