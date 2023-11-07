The Unification Church said Tuesday it is ready to set aside up to ¥10 billion in funds for future damages claims from former followers and their family members if the court revokes its religious corporation status.

The latest announcement was made as lawmakers in the ruling and opposition parties separately contemplate measures to secure the church’s assets if the Tokyo District Court decides to strip the group of its status.

There is growing concern that the Unification Church, formally named the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, will transfer its assets to South Korea or another group before the court order is issued, which would otherwise cause those assets to be liquidated and confiscated.