TBS Holdings said Sunday that a special investigation has found that the Japanese broadcaster had a "history of increasing special treatment" with former Johnny & Associates to maintain a good relationship with the talent agency.

The broadcaster published the outcome of the probe conducted by a special investigative committee set up by TBS to examine its relationship with Johnny & Associates, currently called Smile-Up, and its handling of media reports about the agency.

The six-member committee, joined by outside lawyers, interviewed 125 former and current TBS officials before releasing a report on the outcome of the investigation.