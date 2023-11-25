The U.S. military in Japan relocated its reconnaissance drone operations unit to Okinawa despite local objection after its temporary deployment in the southwestern Kyushu region, according to the Japanese government, as part of moves to strengthen surveillance of Chinese activities in nearby waters.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters earlier this month that eight MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft began operating at the U.S. Kadena Air Base in the southern island prefecture and will remain stationed there "for an indefinite period."

On Nov. 21 last year, the MQ-9s were tentatively deployed for a year at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Kanoya Air Base in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, about 600 kilometers northeast of the Kadena base.