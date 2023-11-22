The junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has sent a delegation to Beijing to meet with China's top leadership team, as Asia's two largest economies seek to improve strained ties.

A Komeito delegation led by the leader of the party, Natsuo Yamaguchi, met on Wednesday with Cai Qi, head of the powerful Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee that oversees day-to-day affairs of the CPC.

The ruling parties of both countries should "accurately grasp each other's development and strategic intentions," Chinese state media quoted Cai as telling the Japanese delegation.