North Korea could try to put a satellite into orbit within the next week or so, a South Korean official said, as Seoul warned Pyongyang to halt a rocket launch it sees violating U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Kang Ho-pil, the chief director of operations at South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Pyongyang "to immediately stop” preparations for another launch after two previous efforts failed.

"If North Korea goes ahead with the military spy satellite launch despite our warning, our military will come up with necessary measures to protect the lives and safety of our people,” he was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency on Monday. He did not elaborate on what measures South Korea had in mind.