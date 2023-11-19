North Korea marked its newly established Missile Industry Day on Saturday with silence in state-run media, as leader Kim Jong Un has remained out of the public spotlight for nearly a month.

The new holiday to commemorate the Nov. 18 launch last year of its massive Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile was announced earlier this month and Pyongyang had been expected to fete the occasion with a missile test or celebration.

The Hwasong-17 is one of the North’s most powerful weapons, with Japan’s Defense Ministry estimating it could deliver a nuclear bomb — and potentially multiple warheads — more than 15,000 kilometers, putting all of the U.S. within striking distance.