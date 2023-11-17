Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday in a round of top-level dialogue designed to keep up the momentum for improved relations after years of frayed bilateral ties amid disputes over wartime history and territory.

Both leaders are in San Francisco to attend a meeting of leaders from Asian and Pacific nations hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The United States and its Asian allies are preparing to launch a system by the end of the year for the rapid sharing of information on North Korean missiles.

Kishida and Yoon met for the seventh time this year, giving fresh evidence that Tokyo-Seoul ties are recovering.

"Together with President Yoon, I have been moving forward bilateral cooperation in the fields of politics, security, the economy and culture," Kishida said at the outset of the meeting. "I hope to forge ahead further."

Yoon said, "Going forward, I will continue to work with Prime Minister Fumio to ensure that our two countries communicate closely in each field."

A turning point in bilateral ties, which had hit their lowest point in years, came after Yoon became president in 2022 and announced a plan this March for a government-backed fund to compensate former wartime laborers who had sued Japanese companies.

Last month, Japan and South Korea marked a quarter-century since they issued a joint statement that aimed for a "future-oriented" partnership and the then-prime minister expressed remorse and apologized for the suffering caused by Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Kishida and Yoon are scheduled to speak together at Stanford University on Friday, with the Japanese leader expected to underscore the need for robust supply chains.