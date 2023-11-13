State Minister of Finance Kenji Kanda submitted his resignation Monday after admitting last week that his firm had failed to pay fixed asset taxes on its land and property. Both were seized by tax authorities on four occasions between 2013 and last year after his company fell into arrears.

“It’s critical that we remain firm in our obligation as politicians to thoroughly explain things,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Monday morning, adding that he’d conveyed that message to Kanda.

Kanda is the latest member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet to exit after becoming caught up in a scandal, adding to the woes of the prime minister as he heads to San Francisco for the APEC summit this week.