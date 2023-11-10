A key Lower House committee on Friday passed a bill that would hike the wages of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, his Cabinet ministers and about half of the country's national-level civil servants amid harsh criticism from opposition parties.

At a time when households are bearing the burden of rising prices, the bill would give Kishida a yearly raise of ¥460,000, bringing his annual income to ¥40.61 million. Ministers, meanwhile, would receive a pay bump of ¥320,000 per year, with their annual salary reaching about ¥29.61 million.

Provisions for a ¥180,000 hike in the year-end bonus for lawmakers, as well as pay hikes for specific categories of civil servants, are also included in the bill.