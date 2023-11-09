A first-ever internship in silkworm cultivation was offered over the summer to give new life to the tradition of Iyo raw silk production in Seiyo, the city in western Japan where the industry got its start in the early Meiji Era (1868-1912).

Regional development volunteers organized the three-week program in Ehime Prefecture to contribute to the revival of an industry that has fallen on hard times due to a drastic decline in the number of people engaged in sericulture.

Highly valued for its luxurious glossy finish and soft texture, Iyo raw silk was worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her 1953 coronation.