The support rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet fell to a fresh low of 28.3%, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, with more than 60% of respondents not satisfied with a tax cut recently announced as part of his economic stimulus package.

The approval rate dropped from 32.3% marked in October, the previous record low, while the disapproval rate rose to a record high of 56.7%, according to the three-day nationwide telephone survey.

For an administration led by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it is the first time since 2009 that the Cabinet support rate has fallen below 30%. The LDP lost the governing position in a general election that year.