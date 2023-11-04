Gaza health officials said 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance that the military said targeted Hamas militants, and Washington's top diplomat was due to hear Arab demands for a cease-fire in a meeting Saturday in Jordan.

The Israeli strike hit an ambulance that was part of a convoy carrying injured Palestinians at Gaza's biggest hospital, al-Shifa, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave said Friday.

"Upon their arrival to al-Shifa, (Israel) directly targeted the convoy's second vehicle, committing a terrible massacre that claimed the lives of 15 (people) and wounded more than 60," health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.